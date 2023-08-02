NEWS

Senate asks ministerial nominee Stella Okotete to 'take a bow'

The Senate has asked ministerial nominee Stella Okotete to “take a bow” instead of being queried about her competence and suitability. 

The senator representing Delta Central, Ede Dafinone, moved a motion at the ongoing ministerial screening exercise, urging his colleagues to allow Ms Okotete to bow and leave, citing her significant roles at NEXIM.

The senator stated, “This shows she has distinguished herself at the bank. With that, I urge that distinguished members do ask the nominee from Delta to please take a bow.”

Mr Dafinone, while moving the motion, said he had the opportunity to work with Ms Okotete during his one year as a non-executive director with NEXIM, adding that the nominee was the engine room of the bank.

“I ask distinguished members if the nominee from Delta state can please be recognised for her good work in NEXIM Bank, with the background that she has served one complete term at NEXIM Bank and that the term has been renewed about a year ago,” said Mr Dafinone.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio added, “Honestly, when she mentioned that she was a woman leader of the greatest party in Africa, I just remembered that we are all from political parties and in normal circumstances, the party is supreme.”

Mr Akpabio, therefore, asked the nominee to take a bow.

