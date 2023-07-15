Sen. Shehu Sani Lauds Governors Who Are Recovering Govt. Properties Stolen By Their Predecessors

Senator Shehu Sani has taken to his Twitter handle to laud the Nigerian Governors who are doing the good job of probing their predecessors to recover government properties and vehicles stolen by these predecessors.

Months after the Governorship elections in various states of the country, Nigeria, some incumbent state governors have refused to rest until the various state governments’ properties and vehicles that were stolen by the previous administrations are recovered.

Senator Shehu Sani believes that this act by some incumbent state governors is a bold step towards returning sanity and justice to the various states.

In his tweet, the senator noted that the governors are not only recovering government properties and vehicles stolen by the previous governors, but are also working tirelessly to recover the ones stolen by their predecessors’ family members.

Furthermore, he noted that some other governors have moved against contractors who were paid by their predecessors but have failed to deliver.

Excited by these good works by these incumbent state governors, Senator Shehu Sani prayed that God will bless these categories of governors for their good work.

He however didn’t disclose the identities of these good Governors who are working tirelessly to return sanity to their various states by fighting corruption.

