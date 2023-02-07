Sen Shehu Sani Criticizes Nigerian Governors’ Prioritization of Monetary Matters Over Loss of Lives

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The former Nigerian Senator, Shehu Sani has recently made a statement his twitter page regarding the actions of the governors in relation to the Federal Government. In his statement, Senator Sani implies that the governors are more focused on monetary issues than the loss of human life, and that they have not taken the Federal Government to court over the latter issue.

The Senator’s comment suggests that the governors in Nigeria are not taking the necessary actions to address the issue of insecurity and how bandits treats their citizens.

In the last few days, the issue of the redesigned naira notes has created a lot of economic crisis on the country. The cash in circulation are not enough for the people and this has gotten to the ear of the state leaders. To address this issue, it was reported that some state governors have taken a legal action by suing the federal government to court.

To this development, Senator Shehu Sani is of the opinion that if the governors have spoken out or taken legal action August the federal government over the killing of innocent people on their state, things would have been better.

Instead, they are more concerned with pursuing financial matters and taking the Federal Government to court over monetary issues. This observation is a reflection of the general public’s concern over the state of the country and the breach in the Nigerian security system.

