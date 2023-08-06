Sen. Sani Calls for Independent West Africa, Warns Against Weaponising Electricity Supply to Niger

In a recent Twitter statement on his verified account, Senator Shehu Sani voiced strong concerns over the alleged weaponisation of electricity supply to Niger Republic by President Tinubu. The senator cautioned against Nigeria assuming the role of a vigilante of imperialism in West Africa and called for the careful avoidance of becoming an apprentice to French neo-Colonialism in the subregion.

Senator Sani emphasized the need for a new Independent West Africa, suggesting that the region should take this moment to forge a path towards unity and sovereignty. He proposed taking significant steps towards this goal, starting with eliminating the individual currencies of the CFA, Cedi, and Naira, in favor of adopting a common West African Currency.

This Twitter statement has sparked discussions across the nation, with citizens expressing a range of opinions on the matter. Some believe that regional cooperation and a unified currency could foster economic growth and stability, while others question the feasibility and implications of such a move.

The call by Senator Sani comes at a crucial time when regional dynamics are continuously evolving. As President Tinubu and other leaders contemplate their response to the senator’s remarks, the issue of electricity supply to Niger Republic remains a contentious topic that could shape West Africa’s future relations.

The news is likely to develop further as government officials, experts, and citizens engage in debates and discussions over the proposed vision for an Independent West Africa and the potential consequences of adopting a common currency.

