Sen Saliu Mustapha Reacts As Tinubu Says 2023 Election Is The Most Credible Election In Nigeria

Following the statement made by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu that the 2023 general elections could be adjudged to be the most credible election in the history of Nigeria, a Nigerian lawmaker representing Kwara central senatorial District, Saliu Mustapha has reacted.

While reacting, Saliu Mustapha stated that Tinubu made a valid assertion by saying that 2023 election stands as the most credible because he also contested the election. Saliu Mustapha agreed with Tinubu, stating that the 2023 election was the most credible.

Despite the petitions tendered at the presidential election petition tribunal by the presidential candidates of the labour party, Peter Obi and the people’s democratic party, Atiku Abubakar, Tinubu who was presidential candidate of the all progressives congress for the 2023 general elections recently claimed that the 2023 election was the most credible in Nigeria’s history.

While reacting to the statement made by Tinubu that 2023 election is most credible, Saliu Mustapha stated “basically, the president was very right in his assertion”.

Here is the video (from 9:46)

