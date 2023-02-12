This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sen. Nyako Emphasizes On The Importance Of Not-Too-Young-To-Run Law

Senator Abdul-Aziz Nyako, an All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate for the Adamawa Central Senatorial District, has emphasized the importance of passing legislation that will make it simpler for the underprivileged to win election to political office.

A measure to help the poor, similar to the Not-Too-Young-to-Run law favoring young politicians, Nyaki stated during a town hall gathering in Yola as part of his senatorial campaign, is needed to offset the current electoral system, which largely excludes those who are not wealthy.

Abdul-Aziz, who supported the Not-Too-Young-to-Manage Bill in the Senate, said during a media interaction portion of his Meet-the-People townhall gathering in Jimeta over the weekend that the presidential system of government is too big and expensive to run.

“We would go back to the parliamentary system of government, with its small parliament and few institutions, if I had my way. We have a very complex and wasteful presidential system”, he declared.

Abdul-Aziz Nyako, who served in the Senate from 2015 to 2019 and is running for re-election to the National Assembly in the upcoming election, responded in response to a question about the “fat salaries” senators receive by saying that, as extravagant as their pay may appear, the expectations of the public of their senators need to change.

He claimed that a senator would almost certainly have spent all of his personal funds by the time he had satisfied the needs of constituents for the previous month, in addition to his income and allowances as a senator.

“It now gives you a sense of how tiny the money is in compared to the aspirations of your people when you are dealing with 76 wards and around 1,000 polling locations”, he concluded. “They are really demanding. My own experience made it necessary for me to carry red each month. I never had a good financial situation until I left the Senate. The People were never content with their lot in life. I left the Senate with fewer possessions than when I joined because of the several stuff I had to sell off.”

“Therefore, it is not about raising or lowering senators’ salaries; rather, it is about our people’s expectations. Our citizens ought to show mercy to senators.”

Content created and supplied by: GosunJ (via 50minds

News )

