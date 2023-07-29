Sen Dave Umahi Didn’t Respect The Senate Institution By Opting To Be A Minister – Prof Kila

Professor Anthony Kila of the Department of Strategy and Development has claimed that Senator Dave Umahi’s decision to accept a ministerial position shows a lack of respect for the Senate as an institution. In an interview with Arise TV, he claimed that the ex-Ebonyi governor had given up on his dream of becoming a powerful senator.

”I’m not very satisfied with somebody just being elected and then abandoning their job to go become minister,” he remarked. I’m referring to Senator Dave Umahi; if he intended to serve in that capacity and had aspirations for the future, I don’t understand why he abruptly resigned.

His decision to become a minister shows a lack of regard for the Senate as an institution. It’s not personal, but for the sake of the future, let’s try to be nice to each other today. You don’t waste people’s time and hope by saying you’ll be a great Senator and then not actually being one.

