‘Sen Adamu Told Nigerians That Ahmed Lawan Was The APC Consensus Candidate’ – Hilliard Etta

A Former APC Acting National Chairman, Hilliard Etta has alleged that Senator Abdullahi Adamu had committed a huge mistake by canvassing for Senator Ahmed Lawan for the Presidential election. He said in an interview with Arise Tv that the National Chairman who had resigned from his position had made an honourable decision to walk away from being the party leader. He also clarified that there is no crisis within the party at the moment.

He said, ”The National Chairman who was supposed to be an Umpire in the party primaries, came out to canvass for a particular candidate. It showed clearly that he was most unkind to other aspirants. And that is not the place of the National Chairman. A National Chairman is supposed to be an umpire, he’s not supposed to take sides. Without the NWC support, Senator Adamu told Nigerians that Senator Ahmed Lawan was the APC consensus candidate. And that is not the role of a Chairman of the party.”

[Start From 4:17]



