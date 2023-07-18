‘Sen Adamu Should Have Resigned Immediately Asiwaju Emerged As The APC Candidate’ – Alwan Hassan

An APC leader, Alwan Hassan, has claimed that Senator Adamu Abdullahi should have stepped down promptly following the APC Presidential primary, when Asiwaju Bola Ahmed emerged as the party’s chosen candidate. During an interview with Channels Tv news, Hassan asserted that Adamu’s continued tenure as Chairman negatively impacted Asiwaju’s prospects in the General elections. He highlighted that one of the key challenges faced by the APC in the previous election was the misallocation of state funds, which fell under the purview of the National Chairman.

Hassan expressed disagreement with Senator Omisore’s statement regarding the party Chairman’s prerogative to endorse any aspirant of his preference. He likened it to an umpire taking sides. Furthermore, he pointed out that even the Former President denied endorsing Ahmed Lawan as the APC nominee. Nevertheless, he emphasized that Asiwaju emerged victorious in the Presidential election.

However, Hassan opined that, for a party Chairman to come and support an aspirant, I think Senator Adamu should have resigned immediately after Asiwaju emerged as the APC candidate. He argued that individuals with such affiliations should not be involved in general campaigns and elections. He attributed the challenges faced during the election primarily to the lack of state funding.

