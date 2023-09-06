Selecting Choice of Who Should Be President Should Never Be Through The Court — Bode George

The People Democratic Party, PDP’s Chieftain, Bode George, shared his perspective during an interview on Arise TV regarding the presidential election Tribunal.

In the video clips shared on X, formerly known Twitter, He said..

” I’m not a lawyer, but I have my common sense. Democracy is about the will of the people. Selecting the choice of who should be president, who should be Governor, who should be senator, or who should be House of Representatives members should never be through the court. Out of 200 million people, about 60 millions voted, then how can three, four, or five people now decide the winner of the election? What we know is that the election didn’t go through the process as defined by the law, and it didn’t go through the process as defined by INEC themselves.”

