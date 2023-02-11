Sekibo Should Report To The Police If Their Campaign Rally Ground Was Truly Burnt Down – Wike

The governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has denied having a hand in the attempted assassination of the Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Abiye Sekibo.

Speaking at a rally in Rivers State, Nyesom Wike said that he does not know any campaign rally ground that was burnt in Rivers State, however, if Abiye Sekibo knows that his campaign ground was burnt, he should report to the police so that the police can arrest does who are responsible.

Speaking further, Nyesom Wike disclosed that the last time he checked, the Port Harcourt Stadium which he gave PDP PCC access to for its campaign rally was not burnt down.

Nyesom Wike urged Abiye Sekibo to stop accusing him by spreading propaganda simply because he lacks the capacity to organize a presidential campaign rally that will attract a good number of people who would fill up the Port Harcourt Stadium.

