This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Segun Showunmi Calls For Bode George’s Arrest Over Weighty Allegations Against Atiku

Segun Showunmi, a former spokesperson for Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, has accused a former PDP Deputy National Chairman, Chief Bode George, of leveling serious but unverified claims against Atiku.

According to him, George was barking up the wrong tree and should direct his rage and frustrations elsewhere. As a result, Sowounmi demanded that security services arrest George for his comments against the PDP candidate.

Reporters provide information. Showunmi’s call comes as George blasts Atiku and the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, for allegedly remaining silent on the plights of Nigerians in the aftermath of currency scarcity and petrol shortages caused by the ruling All Progressives Congress’ ill-thought policies (APC).

George also chastised Atiku’s Campaign Director-General, Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal, for his continued silence.

The former military governor of Ondo State, speaking to reporters in Lagos on Thursday, noted that due to this anomaly, which is a divergence from regulation or what is considered normal, the PDP leadership, the putative major opposition party, appears to be deafeningly silent.

In response, Sowunmi accused Chief George of engaging in risky politics with his contribution, daring the PDP chieftain to present facts to back up his assertions. HThe former Atiku assistant accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) and President Muhammdu Buhari’s administration for Nigeria’s condition.

“Those are very, very heavy claims Chief Bode George has made, and I’m not exactly sure that if he is called upon to present evidence, he may easily be able to do so,” Sowunmi remarked during a stakeholders’ meeting of PDP leaders from all 20 Local Government Areas in the state.

“I believe the security personnel should first arrest him and summon him to present proof. Is it the persons he accuses of carrying out the currency change policy, are they in charge of Nigerian security printing and minting, are they in command of CBN currency circulation?

“Nobody should engage in risky politics with the PDP. If Bode George is so certain, I urge the Director-General of DSS, the Inspector General of Police, and other security organizations to arrest him immediately and summon him to present evidence for the grave claims he is making.”

Content created and supplied by: Sheriff_Views (via 50minds

News )

#Segun #Showunmi #Calls #Bode #Georges #Arrest #Weighty #Allegations #AtikuSegun Showunmi Calls For Bode George’s Arrest Over Weighty Allegations Against Atiku Publish on 2023-02-12 14:01:40