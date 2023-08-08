Seeing Differently From Others Doesn’t Make You A Better Christian—J Suleman

Apostle Johnson Suleman, the founder and presiding cleric of Auchi based Omega Fire Ministries International, in a video shared on his official Facebook page, has reiterated the importance of believers considering the act of self-examination before judging others.

According to the cleric, he has revealed in his words, from 0:01 to 01:30 of the video that, every genuine judgement begins with self-examination. Before you judge others, you must start with yourself. As revealed by the cleric, that you see differently, from others doesn’t make you a better Christian. We live in a generation where an alcoholic calls a proud man a sinner. As a person, what you see differently does not make you better. As shared by the cleric, some people, see other people who are heavily dressed and adorned in jewellery, and they start to condemn them in that they would go to hell fire whereas, they too are keeping malice.

In his words of exhortation to believers, the cleric has revealed in his words that, having scriptural references to back up your argument doesn’t in any way back up your wickedness. You could be expounding the scriptures but only for the fruit of the spirit not to be seen in you.

