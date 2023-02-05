NEWS

Security, technology will drive my foreign policy – Kwankwaso

The presidential candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, has taken his search for economic prosperity in the West African sub-region to the Republic of Niger.

He promised to make security, governance, technology transfer, and economic diplomacy the focal points of Nigeria’s foreign policy, he told his hosts and the Nigerian community.

The political trip was “in continuation of his consultations, notably his Afro-centered foreign policy proposals if given the mandate by Nigerians,” according to a statement made in Abuja on Sunday by Ladipo Johnson, the spokesperson for the Kwankwaso/NNPP Presidential Campaign Council.

Additionally, Kwankwaso paid a courtesy call to the President of the Niger Republic, His Excellency, Mohamed Bazoum, where he spoke with some Nigerians.

Additionally, he paid a visit to His Excellency Mahamadou Issoufou, the former president of the Niger Republic.

Angry opponents of the president, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (ret. ), Buba Galadima, NNPP candidate for governor of Kano State Abba Yusuf, and Ladipo Johnson were all among Kwankwaso’s entourage.

The statement added that Senator Kwankwaso “has continued to highlight that his in-coming NNPP administration should make Nigeria’s foreign policy centered on security, governance, technology transfer, and economic diplomacy,” adding that the election was drawing near.

