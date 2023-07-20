Section135 of Electoral Act Says Election Won’t Be Nullified Except There’ Proven Big Unruliness-Ojo

Jide Ojo, Executive Director, Jide OJA Consult, said that section 135 of the electoral act says election will not be nullified except there is a proven case of big noncompliance.

Jide Ojo made the statement during the Town hall forum AIT, when he was assessing the last general election.

Jide Ojo said that the last presidential election was the 7th election in this 4th republic and we had a successful transition. He said what happened in the election was the high expectations that Nigerians have in terms of electoral outcome.

Jide said having observed elections in at least 4 other countries of the world, he can say that issue of disputed elections is not only in Nigeria. He said even in US that’s over 250 years in electoral practice, they are still contesting their last presidential election. He said even our electoral law does not envisage a perfect election.

“If you open to section 135 of the electoral act, it talks about substantial compliance. It says election would not be nullified unless there is a proven case of substantial noncompliance. It means that not every box must be ticked correctly.”

He then said, ” I’m saying this so that we can moderate our expectations on the judiciary.”

Watch video (check 21:00)

pecial (

)