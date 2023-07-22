NEWS

Secretary Of 10th Senators Wives, Regina Daniels Causes A Stir With New Photos Inside A Private Jet

Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels, who happens to be the secretary of the 10th senator’s wives, has used her most recent Instagram post to share photos of herself inside a private jet. She took to her Instagram page to share the post, in which she was seen enjoying herself inside the private jet. Upon coming across her post, her fans, including her movie colleague, Iheme Nancy, could not hold their nerves as they made their feelings known towards her new post.

This time, she showed up in a two-piece outfit that looked good on her. Her nicely done makeup caught the eye as it matched the color of her skin. She appeared with a nice-looking hairdo that enhanced her beauty. She put on beautiful shoes and a handbag as she took the pictures in different postures.

She captioned her post by saying, “In three words, I can sum up everything I have learned about life, it goes on.” This caption and her pictures attracted the attention of her fans, who reacted to them.

Nollywood actress, Iheme Nancy was quick to react after seeing the post by saying, “Beautiful.” This reaction shows that her new post is well-appreciated by her colleague, as evidenced by her positive remark.

