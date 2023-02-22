Secondus Reveals What PDP Has Done After Wike Refused To Support Atiku

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

A former Chairman of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has revealed that his party went to grassroots of Rivers State to seek support after governor Nyesom Wike refused to back the party’s Presidential Candidate, Atiku Abubakar.

Secondus, who spoke during an interview on Arise Television this morning, agreed that mobilizing electorates from grassroots without Wike’s help has not been easy. He, however, said the party would not relent because Wike decided not to back Atiku.

Secondus had said, “This is very new in our state, so it has not been very easy. What we have done so far in the state is to make sure that we go down to the grassroots, to the people who are going to vote on that day because we are not going to depend on anybody’s ego.”

The former PDP Chairman said the people of Rivers are aware of the great things that Atiku had done and would vote him on Saturday if Wike would not back down. He said unlike Tinubu of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Atiku has been fair to the people of Rivers State.

Matthewcontents (

)