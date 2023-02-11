Secondus Hails Buhari On Naira Redesign Policy, Reveals Those It Will Affect

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Prince Uche Secondus, former leader of the opposition People’s Democratic Party (PDP), welcomed President Muhammadu Buhari to the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) new Naira policy. Naija reported that the PDP leader said Naira’s policies were commendable, although Buhari has not fared well in his two terms. Secondus acknowledged that the policy would rid the country of corruption.

Secondus says the policy will also help banks track the movement of funds between accounts. He called on Nigerians to support the president’s desire to rid the country of electoral fraud and corrupt politicians. He said:

“If there is one policy of President Buhari that deserves support, it is the new naira policy.” We all know that the president has not done a good job since taking office, but the thinking behind the new naira policy is worth supporting. 01

“Those who use cash to bribe voters will not be allowed to do so, thus keeping the country free of corruption.” The directive will also help banks track the movement of money between accounts. increase.” In a recent interview, the PDP leader warned Nigerians to beware of those he claimed were fighting for the masses.

Recall that some northern governors have appeared before the Supreme Court to challenge the federal government and the CBN over the naira policy. In response, Secondus said politicians were only fighting for their personal gain. “Politicians who have so far refused to talk about fuel shortages, university professors’ strikes, rising costs of living, delayed salaries, and a lack of electricity should not be considered friends of Nigerians.”

“They’re not. “They’re just defending their own interests and the interests of the party, not the interests of the country,” the PDP leader told PUNCH.

He also alleged that politicians may have kept millions of old naira notes in his home to bribe voters during elections. However, the PDP leader praised members of the State Council for supporting his CBN’s policies and conducting the elections as planned by the Independent National Election Commission (INEC).

Global_reporter (

)