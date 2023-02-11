Secondus Alleges That Corrupt Politicians And Vote Buyers Are The Ones Fighting The New Naira Policy
This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.
Secondus Alleges That Corrupt Politicians And Vote Buyers Are The Ones Fighting The New Naira Policy
According to the Punch Newspaper, Prince Uche Secondus, a former National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), has alleged that corrupt politicians and voter-buyers are the one calling for the suspension of the deadline for the spending of old naira notes and also fighting the new Naira policy.
Photo Credit: Vanguard Newspaper
Uche Secondus made this known through a telephone call with a Punch correspondent where he alleged that there were some politicians who might have stockpiled millions of old naira notes in their homes with which to bribe voters during the election.
He further called on Nigerians to be wary of those he said were claiming to be fighting for the masses, citing that the new Naira policy is one of the policies by the Nigerian president that needs to be supported, and further called on Nigerians to support the president to help rid the country of election riggers and corrupt politicians.
Content created and supplied by: FrankChukwu (via 50minds
News )
#Secondus #Alleges #Corrupt #Politicians #Vote #Buyers #Fighting #Naira #PolicySecondus Alleges That Corrupt Politicians And Vote Buyers Are The Ones Fighting The New Naira Policy Publish on 2023-02-11 12:03:07