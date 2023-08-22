Secondary School Students Are Being Punished For Speaking Igbo In Class- Ugezu Jideofor Ugezu

Nollywood actor and movie director Ugezu Jideofor Ugezu, known as Ugezu J Ugezu, has drawn attention to an issue where secondary school students are reportedly being punished for speaking the Igbo language during classes.

In a video shared on his Instagram page, Ugezu J Ugezu expressed his worry and reached out to the Igbo community, urging them to listen and spread the message. He revealed that the disturbing practice of penalizing students for speaking Igbo is still happening in some schools. He highlighted that in specific parts of the Eastern region, where Igbo children are studying, they are discouraged from using their native language and subjected to physical punishment or strenuous tasks like clearing grass.

Although he didn’t mention specific school names, Ugezu J Ugezu stressed that this issue is deeply concerning. He emphasized that anyone involved in enforcing such actions, whether it’s the principal, teacher, or student leader, is contributing to the decline of the Igbo language. He questioned if the Igbo community is aware of this practice and urged education authorities to take notice, as the language is in danger of disappearing.

PLEASE WATCH THE VIDEO start from the beginning

He also pointed out the contrast with countries like Germany and China, where speaking their respective languages in schools isn’t met with punishment. He questioned the reasoning behind these actions and underlined the importance of safeguarding the Igbo language for future generations.

