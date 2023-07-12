Second Niger bridge vandalised

An insider from the works ministry who talked with Punch on Wednesday verified the theft and identified the stolen item as the expansion joint walkway from axis 330 of the bridge.

Sadly, it’s true, the insider stated.

“The fitting that was taken is a piece of the expansion joints of the bridge. Road users should use cautious since this might possibly make driving uncomfortable.

A second source corroborated the information and highlighted how the supervisory engineers were unhappy with the incident.

Remember that the N336 billion bridge was inaugurated on May 23 by former President Muhammadu Buhari, along with seven other infrastructure projects, through the internet platform Zoom.

At a conference in October 2022, Babatunde Fashola, the country’s then-minister of works and housing, announced the bridge’s completion, putting an end to over 50 years of unfulfilled promises made by earlier administrations.

The Federal Government opened the Second Niger Bridge for usage on December 15, 2022, in an effort to reduce traffic in the South-East over the holiday season.

The Second Niger Bridge is comparable to the Third Mainland Bridge in Lagos and was suggested during the 1978–1979 election campaign by National Party of Nigeria candidate Shehu Shagari.

By connecting the states of Anambra and Delta, this 1.6-kilometer-long bridge hopes to reduce traffic on the nearby Niger Bridge, promote economic growth, and link the South-East to the rest of the nation.

