SE will vote for PO because he is from the PDP, and those voting for him are people from the PDP-Efe Daku

Ahead of the forthcoming presidential election, A chieftain of the APC in Delta State, Efe Daku, says that the south-east will vote for the presidential candidate of the labor party, Mr. Peter Obi, because he is from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), and those that will be voting for him will be the people from the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

He further stated that elections are about realities; if you run away from the realities, then you’re likely to walk into a cul-de-sac on election day. “As it is now, the chances of the PDP in the south-east are an irresistible danger because Peter Obi will carry all the votes of the PDP,” he said.

According to him, the chances of the PDP winning in the south-east are an inescapable danger because Peter Obi will carry all the PDP vote in the south-east. “The south-east will vote for Peter Obi because he is from the PDP, and those that will be voting for Peter Obi will be the people of the PDP,” he said.

