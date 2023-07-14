NEWS

SE has lost a lot because of sit-at-home orders, about N4trn was lost in the last 2yrs-Benjamin Kalu

The Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu has decried the amount of money and investments lost in the South Eastern part of Nigeria due to the sit-at-home order being enforced in the region. Daily Trust reported that the lawmaker made this known during a conference themed “Catalysing Partnership with Traders through Innovation, Technology, Analytics & Sustainability” in Lagos State on Friday, July 14.

According to Daily Trust, the lawmaker explained that the sit-at-home order is a menace that began must be collectively stopped for the benefit of the region. He claimed that about N4 trillion was lost in the last 2 years and potential investors have been forced to stay away from the South East.

Benjamin Kalu explained that this has affected the country’s economy negatively and made the region not business-friendly.

Hear him, “The existential threat to Igbo entrepreneurship and businesses now is the insecurity and sit-at-home problem in the Southeast. The mutation of this problem is largely unfathomable. It is becoming a cankerworm that is eating deep into our collective fortune as a people. We have to rise up to nip the problem in the bud.”

Kalu added, “The SE has lost a lot because of sit-at-home orders, about N4trn, was lost in the last 2yrs and we are currently witnessing the second wave of migration of Igbo businesses due to the insecurity and the sit-at-home problem in our beloved region.”

