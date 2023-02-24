SDP Southwest House Of Assembly Candidates Declare Support For Tinubu

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

In the next presidential election, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) received the endorsement and support of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) House of Assembly candidates in the six Southwest states.

Candidates for the Lagos House of Assembly from Osun, Oyo, Ogun, Ondo, and Lagos officially announced and supported Tinubu-candidacy. Shettima’s

Arulogun Taofeek, a candidate for the Lagos state House of Assembly representing Ikorodu Constituency 01, said that the support was limited to the APC’s presidential candidate.

He pointed out that endorsement came after a comprehensive examination of the backgrounds, pedigrees, manifestos, and widespread support of other candidates in the race.

Taofeek continued, saying that Tinubu and Senator Kashim Shettima, his running mate, shoulder above the rest.

If substantial pages are not devoted to Asiwaju’s contribution to democratic battles and his historic accomplishments as governor of Lagos State, he said, the history of democracy will be glaringly incomplete.

Any aspiring politician should model their behavior after his persistence as a Democratic who is making progress. We closely monitored his spirited campaign as it traveled around the nation’s nooks and crannies.

“His message of Renewed Hope resonates with people, and we can fairly assume that we have in Asiwaju a candidate who is prepared to face the many issues that plague our country head-on.”

