SDP deputy governorship candidate defects to APC in C/River

Mr Daniel Obo, the deputy governorship candidate of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) in Cross River, defected to the All Progressive Congress (APC) on Thursday in his home town, Obubra.

He was received into the APC by the Chairman of Obubra Urban Ward, Mr Daniel Okpa, after due registration and collection of party card.

He added that he was joining the APC to help the party’s candidates win their elections.

“I speak for the youth, and we must maintain our resolve on behalf of the youth in our beloved state. Young people in Cross River have benefited from APC’s support, and young people were handed their tickets.

We made the decision to join the party in order to defend the youth because we realized that the APC is where our strength lies.

“As of right now, we have the 18 local government level chairs of youth councils that are joining me in the APC. Additionally, I switched from the SDP to the APC with over nine ward chairmen.

“We have a large number of young people who have also made the decision to participate in the fight to safeguard their generation.

In Cross River, he added, “I want to charge youngsters to get their Permanent Voter’s Cards and turn out en masse to vote for all APC candidates in the state.(NAN)

