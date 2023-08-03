Screening: We are not here to sing, Akpabio says as he prevents Alake from reciting national anthem

During Wednesday’s ministerial screening, Senate President Godswill Akpabio prevented Dele Alake, one of President Bola Tinubu’s Minister nominees, from reciting the national anthem.

As reported by Channels Television, Senator Akpabio, who presided over the screening of ministerial nominees in the upper chamber of the National Assembly, stated that the objective was not to sing, hence he barred Alake from delivering the national anthem.

Sources disclosed that Senator Simon Mwadkwon, the Minority Leader representing Plateau North Senatorial District, had requested Alake to recite the second stanza of the anthem. However, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, representing Ekiti Central Senatorial District and Majority Leader of the Senate, objected, accusing Mwadkwon of politicizing the screening by asking Alake to perform a task not required of other nominees.

Meanwhile, Senate President Akpabio, who oversaw the screening, asserted his knowledge of the second stanza of the anthem, and emphasized the serious purpose of the meeting, which was to devise strategies for advancing the nation. As such, he didn’t see the need for singing. Consequently, Alake was prevented from reciting the second stanza of the national anthem.

Source : Channels Television.

ElectionsUpdates (

)