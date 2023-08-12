Screening: The petition Senator Karimi raised against El-Rufai was given to him by Akpabio- Source

According to a news that was published by the Leadership paper online this morning, it was reported that it was the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, that gave Senator Sunday Karimi the petition he raised up against Malam Nasir El-Rufai, during the latter’s ministerial screening some days ago.

Recall that when Nasir El-Rufai appeared before the Senate for the screening, a Senator from Kogi State, Sunday Karimi, after commending Nasir El-Rufai for his achievements in public office in Kaduna State, said that he had a petition against him that bothered on security, unity and cohesiveness, as Senator Karimi further urged the Senate to consider the petition against El-Rufai. And when Nasir El-Rufai wanted to speak as regards the petition, Godswill Akpabio said he should not bother.

However, according to Leadership paper this morning, it was reported that discreet investigation revealed Akpabio gave Senator Sunday Karimi that petition that same morning.

A source, who spoke under the condition of anonymity while speaking on the development said, “The petition Senator Karimi raised against El-Rufai, was given to him by Akpabio. It was given to him by Akpabio on that same morning of the screening exercise. He was only asked to present it. This, perhaps, explains why he was recognized by Godswill Akpabio immediately he raised his hands.”

Further talking, the reliable source said that Senator Karimi, had reportedly apologized to Nasir El-Rufai for the embarrassment and also, other prominent leaders, and politicians from his home state of Kogi, have allegedly tendered unreserved apologies, and distanced themselves from the petition and the acts of the senator.

