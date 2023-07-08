Scrap National Population Commission now, HURIWA tells Tinubu

According to Guardian , the Human Rights Writers Association of Nigeria (HURIWA) has called on President Bola Tinubu to eliminate the National Population Commission (NPC), citing it as a redundant agency that wastes funds by duplicating the functions of other agencies.

In a statement delivered by its National Coordinator, Comrade Emmanuel Onwubiko, the association criticized NPC Chairman Nasir Isa Kwarra for persistently pushing for a census that has already failed, allegedly costing taxpayers N100 billion “without any economic benefit to Nigerians.”

HURIWA questioned the necessity of the NPC when the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) is already responsible for individual registration and the issuance of National Identification Numbers (NIN), which are now linked to bank accounts, passports, and even the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board.

On Thursday, Kwarra informed Nigerians that the President would announce new dates for the national population and housing census, emphasizing that further delays would result in additional expenses.

The census, originally scheduled for May 3–7 during ex-President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, was postponed by the Tinubu administration to an undecided date. So far, N100 billion has been expended out of the allocated N200 billion budget.

Onwubiko stated, “This so-called census is a wasteful scheme that provides no national economic benefits but serves as a political ploy to justify fabricated population figures in certain regions for political and economic advantage.”

He suggested that the National Population Census be abolished through a constitutional amendment, consolidating the functions of NIMC and other data collection agencies into a streamlined presidential commission on national identity management. He also proposed incorporating hospitals, where births and deaths are recorded, into the national identity management mechanism to accurately determine Nigeria’s population.

According to Onwubiko, NPC is redundant and duplicates the efforts of existing registration agencies, including the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). He argued that Nigeria should not invest public funds in a scheme that resembles a criminal enterprise.

To address the issue, Onwubiko called on the President and the National Assembly to establish a 10-person fact-finding panel consisting of statisticians and population experts. This panel would conduct a public debate lasting one month and propose a bill to amend the relevant section of the Constitution, thereby consolidating all government identity data collection agencies into a single, efficient national commission. This would prevent the duplication of Nigerian identities and population counts.

