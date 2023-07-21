NEWS

School Teacher Killed In Plateau By Armed Men Who Went Ahead To Steal From His Wife

Mr. Emmanuel Kyesmen, has been killed by gunmen who stole from his wife in Plateau State.

According to punchng.com, Kyesmen worked with Betany Academy in Barkin Ladi, Barkin Ladi Local Government Area (LGA) of the state and was shot on Wednesday evening after he was attacked.

A resident, Ferdinand Goyit, said that the people have been thrown into morning again following the gruesome murder of Emmanuel Kyesmen, a teacher with Betany Academy Barkin Ladi, by gunmen.

The late teacher has a shop in the community which he operates in the evening after school hours.

The assailants came around 7pm when he was about to close he shop beside his residence and opened fire on him, killing him on the spot. They went ahead into his residence and demanded money from his wife before leaving.

Before the latest killing in the LGA, the acting Inspector General of Police (IGP), Olukayode Egbetokun had visited Governor Caleb Mutfwang, at the Rayfield Government House in Jos to discuss the way out on the security situation in the state.

He assured the governor that the police is committed to maintain law and order in the state.

