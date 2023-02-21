Scanty Rallies Force Alia to Campaign At Night

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

By Felix Mlanga

After witnessing scanty number of people at the APC governorship campaign rallies in Benue South, the suspended priest Hyacinth Alia who is said to be the candidate of the party has decided to be carrying out his campaigns in the Tiv local government areas at night.

When they get to the campaign venue, they beam the light on where the people they transport from one local government to another are standing and take pictures to upload on social media. It has been very shameful outings so far for the APC campaign team.

If not for the fear of seeing more scanty rallies, what would have made the suspended priest go to campaign in Logo local government at 4am? How long does it take to travel from Makurdi to Logo that he had to arrive at 4am?

They want to create the impression that the people are so eager to see him that they wait till late night or even the early hours of the next day. Fake life. All lies. The truth is the Alia knows that the game is up and the people have rejected him and his Fulani sponsors.

Since the man abandoned priesthood and joined politics, it has been a life of lies and more lies. If he is not faking results of party primaries, he is faking court cases, school certificates and is now faking crowds at campaign rallies. Such a man will be a disaster for the state. We will not vote for him!

