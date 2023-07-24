Saudi Arabia Club, Al Hilal Submit €300 Million Bid To PSG To Sign Mbappe For A World Record Fee.

It’s no longer news that PSG has decided to sell Kylian Mbappe for any club who can pay their asking price. He’s expected to be a very expensive one for any European club but things are different with the current financial state of Saudi Arabia Clubs.

Same thing applies as Fabrizio Romano reported that a Saudi Arabian club, Al Hilal has submitted a formal bid that worth €300 million to PSG to complete the deal of singing Kylian Mbappe.

There is no agreement with Kylian Mbappe and Al Hilal at the moment as PSG remain convinced that he has already agreed to join Real Madrid but they are keen on selling him now to stop him from joining Madrid for free when his contract expires next season.

What are your thoughts about this and do you agree with Kylian Mbappe might be tempted to go to Saudi Arabia and dump European clubs like Real Madrid.

