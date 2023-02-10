Satan That Is Using You Will Soon Abandon You And Drop You Like Used Toilet paper – FFK To Emefiele

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

The Director, Media of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council, Femi Fani-Kayode popularly known as FFK has taken to his verified Twitter page to attack the Central Bank of Nigeria, Governor Godwin Emefiele over the new naira policy.

Amidst public outrage over the new naira policy and scarcity of naira notes across the country. Many people are moving without cash, despite having money in their bank accounts. It was believed that the money was not in circulation to get to everybody, and this has been one of the biggest problems in the country right now.

According to the tweet made by Fani Kayode some minutes ago on his microblogging, Twitter, he alleged that the CBN governor was sent to torment Nigeria. Kayode said that satan using him will soon abandon him, and drop him like used toilet paper.

However, Kayode added to his statement by alleging after that, Nigerians will bounce on him and make him pay for what he did to humanity.

In his tweet, Fani Kayode wrote below:

“Godwin, you were sent by satan to torment Nigeria. The satan that is using you will soon abandon you & drop you like used toilet paper. After that the Nigerian people will skin you alive and make you pay for your crimes against humanity.”

What’s your take on this? Kindly drop your thoughts and opinions in the comment section.

Naija-hub-news (

)