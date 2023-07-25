NEWS

Sarkin Adar:Atiku should wait for another Election as He’s to young to contest for Presidency

Atiku Abubakar, the People’s Democratic Party’s presidential candidate, has concluded presenting his case at the presidential Election Petition Tribunal challenging President Bola Tinubu’s victory in the 2023 Nigerian presidential election.

As the nation anticipates the Tribunal’s verdict, Musa Sarkin Adar, a prominent member of the All Progressive Congress and a representative in the 9th Federal House of Representatives, shared his perspective during an interview with Arise . Adar criticized Atiku Abubakar for persistently pursuing the presidency for over two decades, urging him to engage in self-reflection and personal growth, rather than being driven by an insatiable hunger for power.

Atiku Abubakar’s legal action against President Bola Tinubu was based on his belief that Tinubu’s declaration as President-elect in the 2023 election was illegal, as claimed by the electoral commission. Adar, however, cautioned against fixating on attaining power, emphasizing that political positions are temporary and advocating for patience and introspection to learn from mistakes. Despite his reservations about Atiku’s persistent pursuit of the presidency, Adar expressed respect for him as an elder and revealed that they were once party members in the SDP. He called for a forward-looking approach, leaving behind divisive campaign tactics, and urged parties to unite and work collaboratively for the betterment of the nation.

Lastly, Atiku Abubakar’s case against President Bola Tinubu’s victory has been presented before the Election Petition Tribunal. While Musa Sarkin Adar advised against an overly desperate pursuit of power, he also acknowledged Atiku’s seniority and called for unity among parties to focus on the country’s progress and development.

https://twitter.com/ARISEtv/status/1683481584106631173

(Start watching from 0:30)

