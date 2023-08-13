Saraki Reacts After He Held Meeting With Resident Doctors, Says Many Doctors Have Left The Country

The former Governor of Kwara State, Senator Abubakar Bukola Saraki has reacted after he held a meeting with some members ot the National Association of Residents Doctors (NARD).

Reacting on his verified Twitter page, Former Governor of Kwara State, Bukola Saraki said; “Yesterday, I had lunch with some members of the National Association of Resident Doctors (NARD). After commending them for their patriotic decision to call off the strike action they earlier embarked on and the sacrifices they make, they apprised me of some of the challenges they face in their daily duties.”

He added; “The one that shocked me most was the revelation that many of the members put in over 100 hours of service every week. I remember that as a young doctor working in the hospitals, the maximum hour I was doing per week was 72 hours. The UK and most countries have since reduced the maximum number of hours a doctor can work in a week for safety reasons. Yet, in our country, some doctors still put in over 100 hours! This constitutes a danger to the patients those doctors attend to.”

He stated further; “I understand that this is a result of an acute shortage of personnel. Many of our qualified doctors and nurses have left the country to practice overseas. I am even surprised to learn that not only the US, UK, Saudi Arabia, Canada, and other Western nations attract doctors from Nigeria, other African countries like Ghana, Gambia, Kenya, and Senegal now poach Nigerian doctors.”

The recent post by Senator Bukola Abubakar Saraki on his verified Twitter page has generated a lot of reactions from his fans and numerous followers on the social media platform.

