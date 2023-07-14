Sanwo-Olu writes Lagos Assembly, seeks Adewale as substantive auditor-general

The Lagos Assembly has received a letter from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to confirm Adewuyi Adewale as the substantive auditor-general of the state.

The Clerk, Lekan Onafeko, read Mr Sanwo-Olu’s letter requesting confirmation of the nominee at the plenary presided by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa in Lagos on Thursday.

Recall that on May 18, the governor appointed Mr Adewale as the Permanent Secretary and Auditor-General of the state in acting capacity.

However, the governor at the time noted that his appointment was subject to the clearance and confirmation by the Lagos state assembly.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated in the letter that the confirmation request to the House of Assembly was in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

The clerk explained that the nominee would be screened and confirmed by the lawmakers.

(NAN)