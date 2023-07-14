NEWS

Sanwo-Olu writes Lagos Assembly, seeks Adewale as substantive auditor-general

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 360 1 minute read

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos Assembly has received a letter from Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu to confirm Adewuyi Adewale as the substantive auditor-general of the state.

The Clerk, Lekan Onafeko, read Mr Sanwo-Olu’s letter requesting confirmation of the nominee at the plenary presided by Speaker Mudashiru Obasa in Lagos on Thursday.

Recall that on May 18, the governor appointed Mr Adewale as the Permanent Secretary and Auditor-General of the state in acting capacity.

However, the governor at the time noted that his appointment was subject to the clearance and confirmation by the Lagos state assembly.

Governor Sanwo-Olu stated in the letter that the confirmation request to the House of Assembly was in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.

The clerk explained that the nominee would be screened and confirmed by the lawmakers.

(NAN)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 hours ago
0 360 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

Senator Adaramodu: Why Senate Swiftly Confirms Service Chiefs

5 mins ago

Elegant outfit inspirations by Destiny Etiko that ladies can recreate

7 mins ago

They Only Found N300k In Emefiele’s House; Does It Mean He Cannot Have N300k In His House? —Okere

18 mins ago

3 players that could wear the No.10 jersey at Chelsea next season after Pulisic’s exit

20 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button