Sanwo-Olu: ‘We Don’t Want The Inflation Of Taxes Against Igbos In Lagos State’ – Iwuanyanwu

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has once more commented on the recent destruction of some Igbo markets in Alaba Market in Lagos State. The Ndigbo do not want tax inflation or further destruction of their markets in the state, according to the Ohanaeze President. He stated that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, has been contacted by the governors of the South East. He stated that additional discussions between the Ohanaeze and the Lagos State Government would take place soon.

“Hope Uzodinma told me that South East governors would meet with their colleague [Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu]. I was pleased that they had a successful meeting with the Governor of Lagos state, where they produced a communique,” he said. I found out the governor is in Abuja, and while I’ll make an effort to meet with him, even if I don’t, I’ll be happy to know Governor Uzodinma has seen him. We oppose the destruction of Igbo-owned properties and the inflation of taxes levied against them in Lagos State.

[Extracts From Vanguard paper]

Williams101 (

)