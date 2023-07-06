NEWS

Sanwo-Olu: ‘We Don’t Want The Inflation Of Taxes Against Igbos In Lagos State’ – Iwuanyanwu

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 350 1 minute read

Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu, the president general of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has once more commented on the recent destruction of some Igbo markets in Alaba Market in Lagos State. The Ndigbo do not want tax inflation or further destruction of their markets in the state, according to the Ohanaeze President. He stated that Babajide Sanwo-Olu, the governor of Lagos State, has been contacted by the governors of the South East. He stated that additional discussions between the Ohanaeze and the Lagos State Government would take place soon.

“Hope Uzodinma told me that South East governors would meet with their colleague [Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu]. I was pleased that they had a successful meeting with the Governor of Lagos state, where they produced a communique,” he said. I found out the governor is in Abuja, and while I’ll make an effort to meet with him, even if I don’t, I’ll be happy to know Governor Uzodinma has seen him. We oppose the destruction of Igbo-owned properties and the inflation of taxes levied against them in Lagos State.

[Extracts From Vanguard paper]

Williams101 (
)

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 2 days ago
0 350 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

People Should Stop Looking For Tinubu’s Failure Just Because They Want To Celebrate It —Asari Dokubo

6 mins ago

Today Headline: DSS Didn’t Cart Away File Implicating Tinubu–ICPC; Isese: Emir Of Ilorin Fires Back At Soyinka: ‘Ilorin Won’t Sit On Keg Of Gunpowder’

17 mins ago

Top 5 Players With Most Successful Dribbles in Europe’s Top Five Leagues 2022/23

19 mins ago

It Is Not Realistic for The Igbos to Say They Want to Break Away – Arewa Group Replies Asari Dokubo

30 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button