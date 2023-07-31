Sanwo-Olu Rolls Out Palliatives, Orders ‘Danfo’ To Slash Fare

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of of Lagos State has announced Palliatives measures to cushion the effect of the subsidy removal.

The governor rolled out the palliatives at a media briefing on Monday. According to Daily trust.

With effect from Wednesday, he ordered a 50% cut on buses operated by the state government and a 25% reduction on yellow buses known as Danfo.

The governor also ordered that extra buses be provided for Civil Servants, as well as raw food products be distributed to needy and vulnerable households.

Sanwo-Olu stated that the decision had been communicated to LAMATA, and that the administrators of Lagos Park and Garage were already deliberating on how to carry their members along on methods to ensure smooth implementation of yellow buses.

While outlining the steps the police are making to address the state’s security situation, the state Commissioner of Police, Idowu Owohunwa, stated that there has been an upsurge in cultist activities and vehicle vandalism in the state.

