Sanwo-Olu kicks off palliative distribution for vulnerable Lagosians

On September 3, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu began distributing food aid to the city’s most vulnerable residents.

This is a component of earlier ones that the governor had declared.

The governor has previously offered free healthcare for expecting women and a 50% reduction in the BRT.

The Lagos Food Bank Programme was used to carry out the distribution. From the project, some 500,000 needy households are anticipated to gain.

The five divisions of the state—Lagos Island, Ikeja, Badagry, Epe, and Ikorodu—will likewise receive the distribution in phases. Committees made up of members from the many groups who would benefit from it will oversee it.

To achieve equity and justice, Sanwo-Olu encouraged the delegates to be honest when disclosing the palliatives.

According to The Punch, the official start of business on the Blue Line Rail Mass Transit tomorrow was also declared by the governor.

He continued by saying that because the cowry card is required to use the service, the 50% BRT fare cut also applies to the train. Sanwo-Olu will travel in the first vehicle.

Mrs. Josephine Omolola, vice chairperson of the state’s people with disabilities, commended the governor for always keeping them in mind.

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ), the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT), religious organizations (Christian, Muslim, and traditionalist), people with disabilities (PLWDs), and the Joint Negotiating Council are just a few of the groups that will benefit.

