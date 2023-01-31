This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Sanusi was exemplary, buhari mourns Emir of Dutse

The President, Major General Muhammadu buhari (retd.), on Tuesday, mourned the demise of the Emir of Dutse, the capital city of Jigawa State, Dr. Nuhu Sanusi.

President buhari expresses his condolences in a statement headlined “President buhari mourns Emir of Dutse, describes him as agent of modernization,” which was written by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu.

According to a statement from Auwalu Sankara, the senior special assistant for new media for the governor of Jigawa State, Sanusi, 78, passed away in an Abuja hospital after a protracted illness.

The President, who expressed his sorrow at the monarch’s departure, added, “He was vital to the progress Dutse had gained in the last thirty years under his watch.” He was a commoner who was adored by all.

He was acknowledged as one of Northern Nigeria’s leading modernizing figures. The Emir presided over Sokoto State University as its chancellor before his death.

He was regarded as an outstanding leader in the effort to create a sustainable world and a leading proponent of reforestation and the green ecosystem, the statement continued.

The Dutse Emirate, the government, and the people of Jigawa State received the President’s sympathies as well as those of the entire country in response to the tragic loss.

