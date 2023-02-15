NEWS

Sanusi Visits Kano 3 Years After Dethronement

Sanusi Visits Kano 3 Years After Dethronement

Daily Trust reports that for the first time ever since his dethronement as the Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi Lamido II has paid a visit to Kano state. Sanusi Lamido was dethroned as Emir of Kano three years ago by the incumbent Governor Abdullahi Ganduje. He was said to have visited Kano to greet his mother when he was on his way to Dutse in Jigawa State. Sources say he plans to pay a visit to the Emirate over the death of it’s Emir, Late Nuhu Muhammad Sanusi. He would also be congratulating the new Emir, Hameem Nuhu Sanusi.

Sanusi Lamido visited the resident of his mother at Ibrahim Dabo Road in Kano metropolis. He was also welcomed by well wishers. Sanusi who is the leader of the Tijjaniyyah sect and also the 14th Emir of Kano was banished to Loko in Nasarawa state when he was dethroned as Emir. Although the action of Governor Ganduje was declared illegal by the Federal High Court in Abuja after which he was later granted free travel to any location of his choice.

#Sanusi #Visits #Kano #Years #DethronementSanusi Visits Kano 3 Years After Dethronement Publish on 2023-02-15 16:51:26



