Sanusi Made A Video In Hausa And Called On All Fulanis To See Me As Their Enemy” – Ortom Claims

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, claims that Lamido Sanusi, the deposed emir of Kano State, made a video in which he purportedly exhorted the Fulani to see him as their enemy. According to the governor, Sanusi is one of 52 Fulani leaders who are trying to stir violence and hatred against him.

In a media interview, Ortom said that the gang had accused him of being responsible for the recent killing of some herders in Nasarawa State. Recall that 32 herdsmen are alleged to have died as a result of airstrikes in Rukubi, the Doma Local Council of Nasarawa State. The herders said they were blasted on their way back from Benue after obtaining their animals from the guards, according to Ortom, who also claimed the gang tried to place blame for the event on the Benue State Livestock Guards. In a later statement, he asserted that Sanusi wrote and directed a Hausa film in which he exhorted the Fulani to despise him.

In a Hausa-language film that Sanusi produced, he disparaged me, pushed all Fulanis to see me as their enemy, and urged Benue State citizens to vote against me in the next elections.

The governor alleged that in an effort to damage his reputation, he was the target of false claims. He promised that his country would defend their right to freedom and life, and that he would stand by them.

The Benue State Livestock Guards were involved in the event, according to Ortom, who also emphasized that they do not rustle cows and that their goal is to assist security officials in protecting both farmers and herders.

