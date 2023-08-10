Sanusi Briefs Tinubu After Meeting With Niger Junta

Alhaji Muhammadu Sanusi, 14th Emir of Kano, on Wednesday night, visited President Bola Ahmed Tinubu at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Sanusi arrived the Villa at about 8:25pm immediately after a high delegation of the Nigeria Islamic Ulama met with the President.

The former Emir just returned from Niger Republic, where he met with the military junta that deposed democratically elected President Mohamed Bazoum.

The Daily Trust previously reported on Sanusi’s meeting with the coup leaders in order to open the door to negotiations.

According to sources, Sanusi travelled in his personal capacity but briefed President Tinubu ahead of time.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) team could not negotiate peace with the military rulers because they refused to meet.

However, videos of Sanusi, whose Tijjaniya sect has a considerable following in Niger, circulated on Wednesday.

Sanusi is the sect’s Khalifa in Nigeria.

In the company of the Sultan of Damagaran, the respected Nigerian economist met with the Junta leaders.

Damagaran is Niger’s third largest city.

According to Daily Trust sources, Sanusi travelled there to open the door for talks with the junta.

According to one source, “His Highness took the trip in his personal capacity but with President Bola Tinubu’s knowledge following his concerns about the impasse and the likely consequences it is already having on Nigeria/Niger relations and the citizens of the two countries.”

The summit takes place a day before the ECOWAS leaders’ conference in Abuja.

Tinubu, the Chairman of ECOWAS, had arranged a meeting for Thursday after the regional bloc’s seven-day deadline for the reinstatement of Bazoum expired.

