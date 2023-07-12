Sani:West Africa countries should discard their currency, It’s time for WA to have a Single Currency

Shehu Sani, a former senator representing Kaduna Central, expressed his support for the adoption of a single currency in West Africa through his verified Twitter account. The outspoken activist called on countries such as Nigeria, Ghana, and Gambia to abandon their respective currencies and embrace a unified currency for the region.

Sani questioned why it has been so challenging to establish a single currency in West Africa. To illustrate his point, he cited powerful nations like Germany, Italy, Greece, and France, which have willingly relinquished their strong and historic currencies in favor of collective prosperity for their continent.

The former senator concluded by emphasizing that West African nations should not hesitate to set aside their individual banknotes in order to achieve common economic success.

In his tweet, Shehu Sani wrote, “Nigeria should discard the Naira. Ghana should discard the Cedi. Gambia should discard the Dalasi. Sierra Leone should discard the Leone. All the French Speaking West Africa should discard the CFA. It’s time for West Africa to have a Single Currency. I still wonder why it’s so difficult to achieve this. If Germany, Italy, Greece, and France can sacrifice their strong and historical currencies for the collective good of their continent, We have no reason not to sacrifice our territorial bank notes for our common economic prosperity.”

This statement by Shehu Sani invites individuals to share their thoughts and opinions on his proposal for a single currency in West Africa.

