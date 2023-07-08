Sani Yerima Replies Seun Okinbaloye After He Requested To Know The Law That Backs Marriage Of Underaged Girls

In an interview with Channels Television, Senator Sani Yerima, the former governor of Zamfara State, answered to a question regarding the legal justification for marrying young girls in Nigeria from channel reporter Seun Okinbaloye.

Senator Sani Yerima made it clear that such unions are permitted under both Nigerian and Islamic law. It is not necessary for a female to be eighteen or twenty years old in order to get married, according to Sharia law, once she achieves the age of maturity. Sharia law does not specifically reference age; rather, it concentrates on the idea of maturity, which is precisely defined within the framework of Sharia law.

Senator Yerima also noted that a girl can get married provided she is of legal age and her parents agree. The Nigerian Constitution also recognizes this practice. The senator emphasized that several of his own daughters were married before they turned 18 and that there are no problems with them still living with their families. He even revealed that he had about 20 grandchildren right now.

During an interview with Channels Television, Senator Sani Yerima addressed the issue of the justification for the union of minors in Nigeria. He emphasized that the focus is on the girl’s maturity rather than a precise age restriction as he highlighted that both Nigerian law and Sharia law support such marriages.

