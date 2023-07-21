NEWS

Sani: The death of one Nigeria’s foremost academic & renowned Author is a great loss to the country

The Kaduna born human rights activist, socio-political critic and former lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central Senatorial District, Senator Shehu Sani, has reacted to the news of the death of one of the foremost academic and renowned renowned author, Professor Kole Omotosho.

Senator who took to his official Twitter handle to make this known, stated that, the demise of Professor Omotosho, is a great loss to this country.

“The death of one of Nigeria’s foremost academic and renowned Author Professor Kole Omotosho is a great loss to the country.” Said, Senator Sani.

The former lawmaker described the late Professor Omotosho as an outstanding intellectual whose literary works enriched and reinforced the soul of our country.

Senator Sani said further that, ” ‘Just before Dawn’ was on his great works that chronicled our history, political experiences and turbulence as a nation. At 80, he lived an accomplished life.”

Sani added that, “He (Prof Omotosho) will be missed by but never forgotten for his immense contributions to knowledge and scholarship. Let’s all be consoled by the immortality and eternity of of his works. Rest in peace Professor.”

