Sani Shares Northern Senator’s Statement Saying 7 States Will Suffer If Millitary Is Used In Niger

Fomer Kaduna Lawmaker and member of the peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Shehu Sani has shared the statement released by the northern Senators in the 10th National Assembly over the recent millitary takeover in Niger Republic

The northern Senators released the statement following the decision of the Economic Community Of West African States, ECOWAS, to use millitary intervention if the Millitary junta in Niger Republic fails to reinstall the ousted president of the country, president Muhammed Bazoum

The senators condemned the military takeover and further stated that there are some northern states that will suffer if Millitary Intervention is deployed

Parts of the statement says “We are also aware of the situation in Mali, BURKINA FASO and Lybia which may affect the seven northern states if Millitary forces is used”

The statement further reads ” there is serious implications for our country if millitary force is used without exhausting all the diplomatic channels”

See part of the statement posted by Sani

