Sani shares a picture of the little Boy who was thrown into a refuse dump- “He’s 9 Months Old Today”

A picture of a young baby boy who was reportedly thrown into a refuse dump and abandoned by his unidentified parents has emerged in a recent post shared by Shehu Sani.

The former Nigerian lawmaker, activist and author identified as Shehu Sani who is known for his strong presence and opinions online regarding political issues facing the country and Africa was captured with the little boy in a picture shared on his Twitter post.

Shehu Sani disclosed that the Baby Boy, Jordan who was abandoned in a Refuse dump by his unknown parents is now 6 months old. Today I visited the Orphanage”, the ex-lawmaker disclosed. The baby which was reportedly brought to Orphanage was found by a well-meaning pedestrian who saw the baby in a bad condition.

The baby was reportedly abandoned without information suggesting who the parents were, where the baby came from and why he was abandoned however, the Baby was immediately attended to and handed over to the proper authorities following his discovery.

