NEWS

Sani Says No Opposition Candidate Can Win If The Governors Have Their Way To Share Old Naira Notes.

Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 339 1 minute read

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Shehu Sani, a Nigerian author, human rights activist and senator representing Kaduna State at the National Assembly, has taken to his official Facebook platform to share a crucial message of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election.Photo Credit: Punch paper

In his post, the senator wrote “no candidate from the opposition stands the chance of winning any election if the Governors have their way in sharing the stashed billions of old Naira notes”.

Although the senator did not write the names of the particular governors he meant, it remains obvious that he was referring to some corrupt politicians who had stashed some old Naira notes, and are currently affected by the new Naira notes as well as the new CBN policy.

More so, many Nigerians took to the comments section of the post to write their opinion on the post by the Nigerian senator and also advised their fellow Nigerians to shun any sort of vote-buying in the forthcoming election.

FrankChukwu (
)

Video Clip available here

View Video Clip

Tags
Photo of Joner Joner Send an email 55 mins ago
0 339 1 minute read
Photo of Joner

Joner

Related Articles

N400bn: We Didn’t Raid Tinubu’s Home – EFCC

19 mins ago

How Kogi Residents Reacted To The Arrival Of Kwankwaso In The State

26 mins ago

EFCC Denies Recovering N400bn From Tinubu’s Home

33 mins ago

APC governors speak after meeting in Abuja

34 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button