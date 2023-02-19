Sani Says No Opposition Candidate Can Win If The Governors Have Their Way To Share Old Naira Notes.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Shehu Sani, a Nigerian author, human rights activist and senator representing Kaduna State at the National Assembly, has taken to his official Facebook platform to share a crucial message of the forthcoming 2023 presidential election. Photo Credit: Punch paper

In his post, the senator wrote “no candidate from the opposition stands the chance of winning any election if the Governors have their way in sharing the stashed billions of old Naira notes”.

Although the senator did not write the names of the particular governors he meant, it remains obvious that he was referring to some corrupt politicians who had stashed some old Naira notes, and are currently affected by the new Naira notes as well as the new CBN policy.

More so, many Nigerians took to the comments section of the post to write their opinion on the post by the Nigerian senator and also advised their fellow Nigerians to shun any sort of vote-buying in the forthcoming election.

