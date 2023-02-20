Sani Says Although Everyone Has Their Preferred Candidates, We Need God To Help Us Choose The Best.

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Senator Shehu Sani, a Nigerian author, human rights activist and senator representing Kaduna State at the National Assembly, has taken to his official Facebook platform to send a strong message ahead of the forthcoming presidential election slated for February 25th 2023.

In his post, the senator wrote “everyone has his or her preferred candidate; But it’s important that we also ask the almighty to choose what is best for us. He sees what our eyes can’t see,hears what our ears can’t hear and knows what we don’t. His choice is the best”.

The post by the senator is coming few days to the presidential election, and as many Nigerians are eager to go to their polling units to vote for their preferred presidential candidates, the senator is only trying to encourage Nigerians to commit their choice of candidates into the hands of God, citing that only God can guide us to make the right choices in selecting credible leaders.

