Sani Reveals That Nobody Gave Cash And Nobody Was Expecting Cash In A Rally He Attended Recently

Amid the ongoing tussle between some governors in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and the President Muhammadu Buhari-led Federal Government of Nigeria over the controversial naira redesign/cash swap policy introduced by the Central Bank of Nigeria, Shehu Sani who is famously known as the former Nigerian senator who represented the Kaduna Central Senatorial District, has recently given reports of what happened at the political rally he attended yesterday.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle a few hours ago, Sani, who represented Kaduna Central Constituency at the 8th National Assembly, made a hilarious statement saying, “We attended a political rally today; nobody gave cash and nobody was expecting cash. Everyone was moving about and looking at each other like Robots. Emefiele has turned our lives into soft copy.”

Quite interestingly, Senator Sani’s tweet has generated a flurry of mixed reactions from Nigerians online with many trooping to the comments section to share their thoughts.

While some persons concurred with his assertion, others however, insisted that there is a need for the federal government to solve the naira scarcity.

Check out screenshots of some reactions below:

What are your thoughts about Shehu Sani’s statement? According to Shehu Sani, do you agree that nobody was giving cash and nobody was expecting cash in the really he attended yesterday? Feel free to share with your loved ones and pen down your opinions in the comment section below.

Content created and supplied by: Victormiles2005 (via 50minds

News )

#Sani #Reveals #Gave #Cash #Expecting #Cash #Rally #AttendedSani Reveals That Nobody Gave Cash And Nobody Was Expecting Cash In A Rally He Attended Recently Publish on 2023-02-21 10:41:18